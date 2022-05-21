We should have been talking a lot more about the climate

When are our senior politicians ever going to learn English grammar - particularly the instrumental case. I just heard Labor's finance spokesman say "with Katy and I". Time and time again, I've heard Scot Morrison say something like "to Jenny and I". They're not alone - these days, whether it's "with", "to", "from" or any of these simple terms, even the most educated people are using "I" when it should be "me". It's rife among news presenters, and I recently even heard a High Court Judge get it wrong.

