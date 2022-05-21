The Canberra Times
We should have been talking a lot more about the climate

By Letters to the Editor
May 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Picture: Shutterstock

I couldn't agree more with Jo Dodds ("We're not talking enough about climate", canberratimes.com.au, May 19). It should have been front and centre of this federal campaign but it was not, except by certain minor parties (Greens, Sustainable Australia Party and the Australian Democrats). None of the others seem to appreciate that we are in a climate emergency, that climate change threatens our very existence.

