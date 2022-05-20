The Canberra Times
More than 20 Transport Canberra bus services cancelled due to staff COVID outbreak

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
Bus services are out of action due to COIVD-19. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Up to 35 Transport Canberra staff were unable to attend work on Friday due to COVID-19, causing cancellations across the bus network.

