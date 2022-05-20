Up to 35 Transport Canberra staff were unable to attend work on Friday due to COVID-19, causing cancellations across the bus network.
As of 3pm on Friday afternoon, 26 services were cancelled, with an additional number possibly being cancelled later tonight.
Transport Canberra originally expected the number to be higher but were able to call upon staff from across the broader directorate and casual workers to support the delivery of services.
Services which experienced disruptions during the afternoon included a number of suburban and rapid routes while all dedicated school services were covered.
"Bus services on public routes that carry school students were prioritised in the context of reduced services. Light rail, the special needs transport service and flexible bus service have not been affected," a spokesperson said.
Transport Canberra is unable to give a list of which services are not running as it is an ongoing situation into the night.
For information on what service is running, passengers are encouraged to visit NXTBUS if their service is running or call 13 17 10.
Further information can also be accessed on the Transport Canberra website and social media accounts.
Transport Canberra staff are continuing to fill upcoming shifts for the weekend and days ahead.
"We expect that the majority of bus services will be available over the weekend - including for people who want to use public transport to get to a polling booth for the federal election," a spokesperson said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
