The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Super Saturday helps Tuggeranong Bushrangers feel at home in Katrina Fanning Shield

By Tom Desborough
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuggeranong Bushrangers' Katrina Fanning side is loving being part of five clubs playing on the same day. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Tuggeranong Bushranger Tanya Jarzanski says the importance of being part of all five teams playing at home on the same day can't be stated enough.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.