Tuggeranong Bushranger Tanya Jarzanski says the importance of being part of all five teams playing at home on the same day can't be stated enough.
It makes the Katrina Fanning Shield side feel like a part of the club.
They'll take on the UC Stars as part of Tuggeranong's own Super Saturday at Greenway Oval.
Jarzanski said it's a fantastic opportunity for the entire club to come together and support each other - especially as the Bushrangers look for their first win of the season.
"It's so important for us to be connected to the rest of the club," she said.
"When we do get to play together there's such great camaraderie between the teams.
"I'm looking forward to a full day out in the sunshine on Saturday.
"I think the atmosphere will be great to hopefully get some momentum on the board."
Momentum is what this KFS Bushrangers side dearly needs. They are off to a tough start this season, matching up against two of the top sides early on in the year and coming away with losses in both games.
Facing the fourth-placed UC Stars this weekend won't be any easier and Jarzanski knows her team is in for another hard game.
"We've played some very high-quality sides and had to take some real lessons out of that," she said.
"We are really looking to get some momentum going, get some combinations going to start the season for us. UC Stars are a tough team though, they come with grit."
Having all five club matches playing on one day and at one venue is a big step in the right direction for women's football and the KFS is really thankful for the inclusivity that such a day promotes.
"I think the support we get from the Tuggeranong region is so good for us," Jarzanski said.
"We have this great pathway for women in the region to play rugby league.
"It gives us an ability to really show our force in the Tuggeranong region."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP ROUND SIX
Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v West Belconnen Warriors at Greenway Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Yass Magpies at Freebody Oval, 3pm; Goulburn City Bulldogs v Woden Valley Rams at Goulburn, 3pm; Belconnen United Sharks v Queanbeyan Blues at NSWRL HQ Bruce, 3pm.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD ROUND FOUR
Saturday: Goulburn City Bulldogs v Woden Valley Rams at Goulburn, 10.40am; Tuggeranong Bushrangers v UC Stars at Greenway Oval, 10.45am; Boomanulla Raiders v Yass Magpies at Boomanulla Oval, 11am.
Sunday: South Coast United v Harden Worhawks at Mackay Park, 12.45pm.
