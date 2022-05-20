The Canberra Times
Regional polling places originally at risk of being closed set to be filled for election day, AEC confirms

By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:14am, first published 8:50am
All polling booths are set to be open across the country tomorrow. Picture: Karleen Minney

The 76 regional polling places originally identified as being in danger of not opening on election day have now obtained the required staff.

