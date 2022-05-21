They're Ricky Stuart's two favourite Josh Papalii moments. One's fairly obvious - that try against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The one where he crashes over under the posts and unleashes that trademark Papalii roar. Hands on the ground, back arched in a posture yoga aficionados would call the cobra.
The one where he sends the Raiders into the 2019 NRL grand final at the expense of the Rabbitohs. The team he'll face in Dubbo on Sunday to bring up his 250th game.
It adds a lovely piece of synchronicity to the big occasion.
But the second one? That seems almost counterintuitive to start with. But less so given the twist of fate that would occur just months later.
It's when Papalii backflipped on his deal to shift to the Parramatta Eels in 2013.
Stuart was coaching the Eels at the time and you can just picture every plastic chair in Parramatta finding a quiet spot to hide from his reaction.
But you can tell from Stuart's cheeky grin that while he mightn't have been real happy at the time, the fact he was walking out on the Eels and signing with his beloved Raiders just months later turned it into a happy ending.
"It worked out very well. Two of my greatest memories of Papa - one was the try he scored under the posts to seal the win and put us into the grand final," he said.
"And the other one was when he said no to Parra. My two greatest memories."
And ever since Stuart's return to Canberra they've teamed up on 188 occasions.
It's something Papalii said he always wanted. To be coached by Stuart. And while he couldn't bring himself to leave the Green Machine to initially make it happen. He got his wish in 2014.
Now Papalii's on track to finish his career as a one-club player. And not just any old player. One Stuart said will go down as one of Canberra's all-time greats.
Eleven Tests for Australia. Four for Samoa. Twenty State of Origins for Queensland. Four Mal Meninga Medals. 2020 Dally M prop of the year.
"I certainly identified the right person to chase. He was a massive player I was chasing," Stuart said.
"I'm very, very happy he ended up saying no.
"That was Papa's respect of the [Raiders]. His respect for Don and David [Furner] at the time - along with his teammates.
"He was always going to be very difficult to get out and I feel as though Papa at that stage was really listening to me and not wanting to tell me no and disappoint me.
"So it was easier just to continue the discussion along the way and I really feel as though we were at long odds in getting Josh.
"That's Josh. He doesn't like letting anyone down. But the respect of the club, David at the time coaching him and Don - I know that was one of the reasons he stayed - along with the mates he's got here."
Papalii said he knew he always had the signing rules in his favour. Back then you had until June 30 to backflip your way out of any deal. Rugby league.
And he's glad he did. The quietly spoken 30-year-old now has a young family and has turned Canberra into his home. After finding his way to the capital through the Souths Logan connection. The Green Machine's former feeder club in the Queensland Cup.
After coming through the under-18s and 20s he made his NRL debut in a win over the Melbourne Storm in 2011. He's transformed from a dynamic second rower into one of the best front-row enforcers in the game.
He showed his softer side when he was played a video from his wife Sepa and three children - Khalani-Rose, Noa and Joshua - and shed a tear or two.
"That was pretty easy [to decide to stay in Canberra]. I do what's best for my family," Papalii said.
"I signed the contract, but I didn't really check out the facilities or anything. I knew I had the rule in my favour and I used it to my advantage.
"It's massive [to be a one-club player]. It's one of those things I'll look back at when I'm done.
"I've always wanted to play under Ricky and I just felt like I could play my best footy under Ricky.
"Things worked out and he ended up coming to Raiders so I didn't have to move far. He was closer than I thought."
NRL ROUND 11
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Dubbo, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Xavier Savage, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Adam Elliott, 19. Brad Schneider, 20. Harry Rushton, 21. Adrian Trevilyan, 22. James Schiller, 23. Emre Guler, 24. Trey Mooney.
Rabbitohs squad: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Jaxson Paulo, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Keaon Koloamatangi, 12. Trent Peoples, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Kodi Nikorima, 15. Davvy Moale, 16. Siliva Havili, 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Peter Mamouzelos, 19. Isaiah Tass, 20. Josh Mansour, 21. Shaq Mitchell, 22. Dean Hawkins, 23. Richard Kennar, 24. Hame Sele.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
