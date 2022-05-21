David Pocock has denounced the robocalls made by Advance Australia which circulated last night criticising The Canberra Times for being biased to the independent candidate.
Election day polling began at 8.00am this Saturday and Liberal Senator Zed Seselja crossed paths with independent candidate David Pocock at Gordon Primary School. Mr Pocock's campaign has put significant pressure on Senator Seselja to retain his seat in the Senate.
Last night Advance Australia circulated robocalls across the ACT, polling if people thought The Canberra Times was biased, which Mr Pocock described as the reason people are tuning out of politics.
"It's more of the stuff that we're so sick of in politics, the fear mongering, the negative attacks, attacking The Canberra Times on election eve, just such poor form," he said.
"It's essentially attack ads disguised as a survey and most people want better, we expect better and it's really disappointing to see but not surprising given the political behaviour we've seen during our campaign."
Earlier in the campaign, The Canberra Times investigated the origin of Advance Australia and found they had strong links to the Coalition and Senator Seselja.
The conservative activist group has been pushing anti-David Pocock advertisements throughout the election, labelling him as "an extreme green". Mr Pocock formally complained to the AEC about their tactics.
Before going in to vote, Senator Seselja denied having any knowledge about the robocalls as he was giving out leaflets to potential voters.
When asked if he knew about the calls or received any, Senator Seselja simply responded "no, I didn't get any".
Labor candidates were also stationed around Canberra to cast their votes, including senator Katy Gallagher and Labor member for Canberra Alicia Payne at Lyneham Primary School this morning who were being supported by ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
"Obviously a few nerves and a bit of stress but it's been a long campaign and a long three years really working to try kick out the Morrison government so today's the big day," Senator Gallagher said.
"[I'm] looking forward to casting my vote for Labor and [it's] been great to chat to people this morning," Ms Payne said.
Out at Harrison Primary School, the member for Fenner Andrew Leigh cast his vote early at 8.00am. He was also being supported by Mr Barr as he gave out how-to-vote cards.
"The campaign team has done everything we possibly can. We've been out and about in the Canberra community - the street stalls, the door knocking, people have been out and about setting up early today," Mr Leigh said.
"There's a real feeling of optimism about the change that a Labor government could bring."
In the ultra-marginal seat of Eden-Monaro, the incumbent Labor MP Kristy McBain cast her vote in Queanbeyan this morning. She is being challenged for the former bellwether seat by Scott Morrison's captain's pick for the Liberals, Jerry Nockles.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
