A 50-year-old Yarralumla man was rebuked by the magistrate and told that if he didn't control himself, his matter would be dealt with in his absence during his bail hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Facing Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker was 50-year-old Adam Cox, charged with two counts of common assault in a family violence-related matter.
Police attended a Phillip residence in the early hours of Saturday morning after the victim expressed fears for her safety.
The victim was found to have suffered bruises and swelling to her arms.
Cox admitted to police at the time that he had struck the woman. He was taken into custody and held in the watch house.
When Cox appeared in court on Saturday, bail was opposed due to the alleged offender's significant history of violence and his likelihood of reoffending.
The court was also told that he behaved erratically when under the influence of drugs and that no bail conditions set were likely to address these issues.
Even the duty Legal Aid solicitor, Hugh Jorgensen, said Cox's agitated presentation in the court, and on a previous occasion, was of "some concern".
Cox swore vehemently and stomped around the court video interview room, telling the magistrate "I'm angry, miss".
"I can see that," Chief Magistrate Walker replied.
Chief Magistrate Walker refused Cox bail, requested an assessment of the alleged offender by the forensic medical health team, and requested that he marked as a prisoner at risk to others.
He will appear again on May 24.
