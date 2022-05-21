The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

A man who lost his temper in court was remanded in custody on two counts of family violence-related assault

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 21 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker warned a man during his bail hearing. Picture: Karlee Minney

A 50-year-old Yarralumla man was rebuked by the magistrate and told that if he didn't control himself, his matter would be dealt with in his absence during his bail hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.