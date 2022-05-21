As Scott Morrison moved slowly through the throng of cameras, journalists and onlookers who had converged on the basketball courts at Lilli Pilli Public School, a supporter yelled a final word of encouragement.
"I hope we get miracle 2.0," the man shouted, before the Prime Minister was whisked away from his last public event before the polls closed at 6pm on Saturday night.
Mr Morrison might be an unpopular figure in many parts of the country. He's admitted as much during the federal election campaign.
But not in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, where voters were hoping their long-serving local MP could repeat his against-the-odds election victory in 2019 with another surprise win on Saturday.
After six weeks of campaigning across the continent, which ended with a last-minute dash to Victoria, Mr Morrison returned to his home seat of Cook just before 12.30pm on Saturday to cast his vote.
The Prime Minister stepped out of C1 and into the embrace of his daughters Abbey and Lily, who were dressed in Liberal-branded shirts with the phrase "Team ScoMo" printed on the back.
Local junior soccer players, perched over the school's front fence, jumped up and down and chanted "ScoMo, ScoMo, ScoMo" as the Prime Minister walked through the gate and into the communal hall to fill out his ballot.
"Well, there's nothing like coming home and there's nothing like coming home here to the shire," he told reporters who stood among members of the public for what could be Mr Morrison's final press conference as Prime Minister.
"I love this community. This community has given me so many opportunities, and our family, so many opportunities."
The sentimentality and self reflection ended there.
"This election has never been about me or my feelings or anything like that," Mr Morrison replied when asked how he was feeling about the night ahead.
He wouldn't be drawn on questions of legacy and didn't respond when asked if he'd quit politics if trumped by Anthony Albanese on Saturday night.
But Mr Morrison made it clear he wouldn't be going quietly, dropping an election-day bomb by confirming a boat trying to illegally enter Australia had been intercepted.
The man who as Immigration Minister infamously never spoke of "on-water matters" was now speaking about "on-water matters" as he clung to his prime ministership.
Within minutes, Defence Minister Peter Dutton had tweeted: "People smugglers have obviously decided who is going to win the election and the boats have already started."
Shortly after, the mobile phones of marginal seat voters started pinging with a message from the NSW Liberals, alerting them to the boat interception and urging them to vote for the Morrison government.
The announcement and the message blitz has been cast as cynical plot by a desperate government staring down imminent defeat.
Mr Morrison insists he's doing his job. He received a warm round of applause as he abruptly ended his press conference on Saturday.
The Prime Minister is a popular man in Cook, a seat he'll comfortably retain on Saturday night.
But the federal election won't be won in the Sutherland shire.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
