Live updates, results for the 2022 federal election as Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese vie to be prime minister

Hannah Neale
Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Hannah Neale, Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales · Updated May 21 2022 - 10:47am, first published 5:00am
Early results spell trouble for moderate Liberal MPs in inner city seats, as vote counting is under way on election night following a six-week campaign.

