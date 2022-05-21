After six gruelling weeks, we're finally there: election day.
Today, Australians are casting their votes to determine who will lead this nation for the next three years.
ACM reporters from across the nation will bring you the latest on the election, from Bega to Bunbury, Tamworth to Warrnambool, and many places in between, including of course the nation's capital, Canberra.
We've been travelling with the two men vying to be prime minister throughout the campaign, and have reporters on scene at the important seats that will determine who forms government.
We'll let you know here the results as they come, and just as importantly, what they mean in the race to form government. Stick with us through the night for continuing insights and updates.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
