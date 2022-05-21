After a flurry movement in the home stretch, an odd quiet has descended over the Albanese camp.
The Labor leader has zigzagged across state borders and timezones in the last week, peppering seats he desperately needs to flip red.
But by Saturday afternoon, there was nothing left to do, no more hands to shake. Just his own ballot to cast.
Albanese's fate is no longer in his hands, and his performance on Saturday suggested that was a relief.
He has struggled to talk his way out of trouble at times after a rocky start to the six-week slog.
But the last answer of his campaign was arguably his best, his most authoritative.
Buoyed by a hero's welcome in Marrickville - with partner Jodie, son Nathan, and dog Toto in tow - the man who could be Australia's next leader explained why he should be just that.
Australia could no longer afford division, the negativity and "nonsense" of wedge politics, he declared.
"We're better than that.
"Be very clear: I want to change politics. I want to change the way it operates ... I want our democracy to function properly. That's why I'm in this."
They will be the last public comments he makes before an ascendant victory speech, or a devastating concession, on Saturday night.
His voice quivered at times as he contemplated what it means to take Labor - one of the "three great faiths" anchoring his life - to Saturday's poll.
Whether it was pride or nerves is unclear.
Albanese may be hours from leading Labor out of a decade-long wilderness, or becoming the man who couldn't beat a prime minister who often looks like he's trying to beat himself.
Polls suggest it will be the former. The Labor loyalists waving placards in Adelaide, Launceston, Melbourne and Sydney - all visited in a whirlwind 48 hours - were certainly buoyant.
But a hung parliament, an endorsement of neither Scott Morrison or Albanese, is a distinct possibility, no matter how much they pretend otherwise. Both men insist they will not strike deals to secure their political survival, a pledge few believe.
Albanese, criticised for running a small target and stripping back Labor's more ambitious 2019 goals, insisted he was not taking anything for granted.
Not even Grayndler.
He would only admit that Labor is "competitive" and was "kicking with the wind in the fourth quarter".
"I haven't got ahead of myself. I'm making sure that I keep grounded," he said.
"When you come from where I've come from one of the advantages you have is that you don't get ahead of yourself. Everything in life is a bonus."
As Morrison's camp ramped up an eleventh-hour panic over a boat arrival from Sri Lanka, calm settled over his opponent's. An obligatory wave to supporters and Albanese was away.
The next time we see him, the emotion in his voice will be easier to decipher.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
