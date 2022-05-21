The Canberra Times
Bushrangers' late charge falls just short in a thrilling draw

By Tom Desborough
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:24am, first published May 21 2022 - 8:36am
Zac Saddler celebrates after scoring a late try for the Bushrangers to tie the game.

Tuggeranong Bushrangers and West Belconnen Warriors played out a thrilling 26-all draw in Round 6 of the Canberra Raiders Cup at Greenway Oval on Saturday.

