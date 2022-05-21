David Pocock and Liberal senator Zed Seselja are around 1000 votes apart in early ACT Senate vote counting, pointing to a potential historic upset and a changing of the guard in the representation for national capital.
Without Senator Seselja in the parliament, there would be no Coalition representation at all for the territory.
Rugby great and Climate 200-backed independent, Mr Pocock, had received 22.04 per cent of primary votes, just 1884 votes behind of the Liberal ticket on 23.49 per cent of primary votes with 42 per cent of ballots counted at 10.45pm.
The Labor vote was firmly in front with 33.2 per cent of the primary vote count, ensuring Senator Katy Gallagher will be returned for another three-year term, as territory senators do not serve six-year terms like those representing Australia's states.
The Greens had 10.5 per cent of the primary vote late on Saturday night, a decline of more than 7 per cent on their 2019 result.
Professor Kim Rubenstein, who also ran as an independent with Climate 200 funding, will be the first major candidate to be knocked out, having just 4.4 per cent of the primary vote.
Mr Pocock, who was celebrating at QT Hotel in Canberra, said the rise of independents had made people reconsider the role of politics and what voters wanted for the ACT.
"I think there is that realisation that, independents can actually provide a voice for communities on issues that are important to us," he said.
The Liberal campaign in the ACT was not allowing journalists into their election night party, as Senator Seselja had yet to arrive at 10pm.
Only first preferences are counted on election night. It could be days or weeks before the final winner of the second Senate seat is known once preference flows are calculated.
In the House of Representatives, Labor's three sitting MPs Andrew Leigh in Fenner, Alicia Payne in Canberra and David Smith in Bean will all be returned comfortably.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
