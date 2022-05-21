The Canberra Times
Subscriber

Federal election 2022: David Pocock, Zed Seselja too close to call in ACT Senate race

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated May 21 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 11:53am
David Pocock celebrates at his election party with parents Andy and Jane and supporters. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

David Pocock and Liberal senator Zed Seselja are around 1000 votes apart in early ACT Senate vote counting, pointing to a potential historic upset and a changing of the guard in the representation for national capital.

