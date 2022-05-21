The Canberra Times
Federal election 2022: David Pocock, Zed Seselja too close to call in ACT Senate race

Gerard Cockburn
Harley Dennett
Olivia Ireland
By Gerard Cockburn, Harley Dennett, and Olivia Ireland · Updated May 21 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 11:53am
David Pocock and Liberal senator Zed Seselja are around 2000 votes apart in early ACT Senate vote counting, pointing to a potential historic upset and a changing of the guard in the representation for national capital.

