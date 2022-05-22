The first question is how long will Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad be out for?
The second - will the exciting Xavier Savage get the nod for the No.1 jersey in his absence?
Nicoll-Klokstad came off at half-time with a hamstring injury - suffered preventing a 40-20 in the win over South Sydney at Dubbo on Sunday - and was unable to return after the break.
Scans will determine how long he'll miss, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to find out more on Monday.
"I don't know how bad the hamstring is, but he had to come off at half-time because of a hammy. I don't know how bad it is. I'll check with that [on Monday]," he said.
Savage went straight to the back in the second half and will likely have the chance to wear it for a few more weeks now depending on the severity of Nicoll-Klokstad's injury.
He made a great one-on-one tackle on South Sydney winger Alex Johnston after a break down the left wing.
But the 20-year-old also still has the occasional mistake in him and highlighted that by losing the ball with a loose carry.
He also has plenty of upside - or X-factor given his first name - and showed his pace that will be such a dangerous weapon over the coming years.
Savage got the ball midfield and simply put on the afterburners to blow straight through the Rabbitohs' middle for a brilliant long-range try.
But Stuart has shown in the past he might go in another direction.
Jordan Rapana could take the No.1 jersey again, with Savage an option for the wing.
Or if Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker's ready to return from a shoulder injury then Sebastian Kris could also shift out to the wing.
"He scored a great try. That's what he's got in him. I keep hearing there's so much social media out there about getting Savage on," Stuart said.
"Xavier's in a learning process. There's other young fullbacks out there making mistakes I don't want Xavier to make.
"I want Xavier to learn the right way and he's got a great teacher in front of him in regards to Charnze.
"He's got great experience around him and he'll keep learning the way he is now and he'll be better for it."
Brad Schneider was meant to have the weekend off. Just fly out to Dubbo before putting the feet up in the grandstand to let the body recoup.
Instead, the Raiders halfback was thrust back into the starting role after Matt Frawley succumbed to gastro on game day - failing a fitness test just 90 minutes before kick-off.
"It was very unfortunate. Frawls had gastro so fortunately we had Brad Schneider in the 24 travelling with us as well," Stuart said.
"Brad had a pretty disrupted preparation too because I was trying to give him a break this week more so than anything else, but he turned up and did a good job for us."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
