There has been a third death on Canberra roads within a 48-hour period, after a man died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night.
Police and paramedics attended the crash scene on Budgen Avenue in Gowrie at about 9.20pm.
The 53-year-old man was taken to Canberra Hospital but died after suffering a serious head injury.
The man had been travelling on Budgen Avenue towards Ashley Drive but failed to negotiate a bend and collided with a bus stop signpost, initial investigations have found.
It is the third crash on Canberra roads since Thursday night.
A 20-year-old man was killed in a high speed crash near the intersection of Tamar Street on Hindmarsh Drive on Thursday. Another driver died in a single-car accident in Melba On Friday night.
The accidents have all occurred during National Road Safety Week.
It was the ninth death on Canberra roads this year. Eleven people were killed on Canberra roads in 2021.
ACT Policing's major crash team is conducting a full investigation into the accident in Gowrie.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage of it is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote reference number 7115743.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
