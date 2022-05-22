This was the story across the country. By early calculations (very early and god knows, it could all go postal), it looks this way: Labor now has 34 women and 39 men in the House of Reps, nearly at gender parity (and had it chosen the original candidate for Fowler, local lawyer Tu Le, and not the wildly inappropriate Kristina Keneally, it would have been even closer). Greens, one women(!) and three men. Liberals, 11 women, 46 men. My god that's a lot of men and those left behind probably don't like women anyway. Or think women don't have rights. The Liberal moderates, or as teal super PAC Simon Holmes A Court puts it, "fake moderates", are pretty much all gone now anyway. No point saying you're a moderate if you can never moderate the behaviour of your extremist peers.