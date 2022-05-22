Police have called on the public for assistance to find 13-year-old Jameel Hussain, who has not been seen since he left for school on Friday, May 13.
Police and Jameel's family are concerned for his welfare, and he is known to spend time in Belconnen suburbs with friends.
He is described as being of Middle Eastern in appearance, with a slim build and about 160 cm all.
Jameel has brown short hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing his Canberra High School uniform.
Anyone who has seen Jameel is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.
Quote reference 7115711, information can be provided anonymously.
