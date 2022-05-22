The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Super Rugby Pacific: Brumbies to wait until Tuesday for referee answers in Blues loss

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:04am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Brumbies will have to wait until Tuesday to answers from their heartbreaking two-point loss. Picture: Getty Images

The ACT Brumbies will have to wait until Tuesday for any apology or answers as to why they were hammered by penalties during their heartbreaking after-the siren Super Rugby loss.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.