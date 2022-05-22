The moment Tom Rogic walked off the pitch at Celtic Park for the very last time, every Australian fan was left wondering where the Socceroo would land next, with the A-League floated as a possible destination.
Rogic's former agent wants to see him conquer Spain before making that trip home, though.
After nine years in Scotland with Celtic, securing nearly every trophy there was to be won with the club, Rogic has reached a fork in the road in his illustrious playing career.
At 29 and now with a young family, a new chapter awaits, and the man that was there by his side from the very beginning shared his insights into what might come next.
"I would like to see him have a few years in La Liga before heading home. I know Spanish football fans would love his flow," former Socceroo and agent Andy Bernal told The Canberra Times.
Bernal, a product of the capital himself, first met Rogic when the striker was only 16. The pair connected and Bernal landed Rogic the opportunity to play for the Central Coast Mariners, where he made his professional debut in 2012.
There Rogic quickly announced himself to wider Australia as an extraordinary talent destined for greater heights than the domestic competition.
Sure enough, after just one A-League season clubs from all over Europe came calling and in 2013 Rogic became a Bhoy.
Bernal was there every step of the way and concluded each contract Rogic signed while at Celtic. Though they parted ways when Bernal sought a role working within football once again, the duo "remain friends for life", and regularly catch up.
Bernal, who was also once a personal assistant to David Beckham at Real Madrid, said the time was right for Rogic to move on from Celtic.
"It was the end of the road at Celtic, a club he joined many years ago as a young man and won everything to be won domestically - 16 trophies in total," he explained.
"On top of that he has played in the Champions League and Europa League - boyhood dreams achieved. So a new challenge and new lifestyle would be the greatest factors for him leaving Celtic.
"Tom is a Celtic legend, a special talent with the X-factor that excites crowds and of course he will be missed by [coach] Ange Postecglou and Celtic, but the football show must go on.
"I'm sure Ange will already have a plan in place to cover the loss of Tom."
While Bernal did not believe a move to the A-League was on the cards, it was impossible to rule out completely, it he said.
"I believe the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) are wanting to bring back marquees like Tom so you never know, he may end up in Australia and we may cross paths again," Bernal said.
If Rogic was to return home to play the last few years of his career, Australian soccer fans would revel in the quality he brings to any team.
"He always had beautiful technique and balance, a high level football IQ, with a left foot that is a magic wand," Bernal said.
"All these qualities have developed both training and playing with and against top quality players over many years in UK and European football."
Since leaving the player agent world, Bernal has come full circle to the Central Coast after his friend Richard Peil bought the Mariners. He is now working as the Head of Athletic Development at the club that launched Rogic's career.
Bernal's goal in his new role is to find the next generation of Tom Rogic-level talent for the Mariners, "making every player at the club a better athlete both physically and mentally", and he is hopeful Canberra delivers some top future prospects too.
"On my last visit to Glasgow to watch a Celtic - Rangers derby, one of the club's board members said, 'Please send us more Toms,' so that's the plan," Bernal said.
"For Canberra boys there is now a direct pathway to the Mariners and A-League football but the message is clear - you will need to be better than the players we have."
"Led by Nick Montgomery we plan to challenge for every trophy on offer, playing an exciting brand of football in a stadium full of fans and continuing to give young players opportunity, players developed through our wonderful football academy," Bernal added.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
