The Queanbeyan women got back in the winners' circle on Sunday afternoon, defeating Tuggeranong Valley 9.7 (61) to 2.4 (16) at Greenway Oval.
The Tigers shook off a three-game AFL Canberra first grade losing streak, coach Chris Clifton welcoming a near-fully fit squad for the first time in weeks.
"We've been decimated," he said
"It's been illness, COVID-19 and injuries keeping players out.
"With more time on the park together they are able to connect and have that chemistry that we've been missing with quite a big list change every week."
Clifton still had two omissions in round six, but the coach was pleased with the team's efforts, particularly in the third quarter when the Tigers put up three goals while keeping Tuggeranong scoreless.
"The club has been on top for a long time but we are in a bit of a rebuild phase," he said.
"We've got six to seven players that are over 25 in the squad, but everyone else is younger.
"To be honest, I think we're still a bit off the mark [for challenging the title]. I think Ainslie and Belconnen are the teams to beat this year."
Though the season was being viewed as a rebuilding opportunity, Queanbeyan does boast a handful of AFLW draft prospects, including Cynthia Hamilton and India Lehman.
"We've had pretty strong representation over the last three to four years with one or two being drafted each season," Clifton said.
"Unfortunately we probably won't get to see Cynthia this year, so we don't risk her reinjuring her ankle [from late last year]. She'll take a couple of weeks off after NAB League and get ready for the draft.
"I think she's quite positively going to be drafted."
Men: Ainslie 9.9 (63) bt Eastlake 2.13 (25); Belconnen 20.21 (142) bt Gungahlin 0.2 (2); Queanbeyan 24.13 (157) bt 4.4 (28).
Women: Ainslie 4.12 (36) bt Eastlake 2.0 (12); Belconnen 12.14 (86) bt Gungahlin 0.0 (0); Queanbeyan 9.7 (61) bt Tuggeranong 2.4 (16).
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
