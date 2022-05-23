The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Plastic straws, cotton buds with plastic sticks, oxo-degradable plastics to be banned in Canberra

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 23 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fish Shack business manager Virvia Lilanuary said customers expected sustainable packaging at the vegan cafe in the city. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Plastic straws will be among new waste items banned in Canberra from July 1, as the ACT transitions further away from a reliance on single-use plastics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.