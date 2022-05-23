Plastic straws will be among new waste items banned in Canberra from July 1, as the ACT transitions further away from a reliance on single-use plastics.
Cotton buds with plastic sticks and all oxo-degradable plastics will be banned, meaning non-biodegradable dog-littler bags are in the bin.
Advertisement
The ACT government has suspended plans to ban plastic fruit and vegetable bags, after feedback from businesses that an acceptable alternative didn't exist.
The fruit bag ban, planned under phase two of the waste-reduction policy, will now depend on the establishment of a large-scale composting facility.
ACT Minister for City Services Chris Steel said the facility, construction of which the government was currently in procurement for, was crucial to process the biodegradable versions of the fruit bags.
Cotton buds, poo bags and plastic straws have been added to a list of already banned plastics, which included single-use plastic cutlery and drink-stirrers, polystyrene takeaway food and beverage containers and plastic bags less than 35 microns in thickness.
Exemptions will be provided for businesses to provide plastic straws to individuals who request them, to avoid discriminating against members of the disability community.
Healthcare services and suppliers providing care or goods for people with a disability will also be permitted to stock, supply and sell single-use plastic straws.
The next stage of the plastics phase-out will involve banning takeaway containers, microbeads and more polystyrene products from July 1.
Mr Steel said further consultation and economic analysis would take place before the next step.
He said businesses were already getting behind phase two and he asked for the community to do the same.
"It's going to be a big change," he said. "When you order a soft drink from the bar, you're not going to get the plastic straw that comes with it."
The National Retail Association will be visiting more than 800 retailers in their stores to provide resources and information, the not-for-profit has said.
Mr Steel said the ACT government had engaged with stakeholders over the last 12 months to ensure the needs of all Canberrans were met.
"We recognise that single-use plastic straws are a safety and accessibility tool for some Canberrans with a disability," Mr Steel said.
"That's why we've created appropriate exemptions for people who still need them. This next phase of our single-use plastics ban will ensure a level playing field by seeing all businesses make the switch to more sustainable alternatives at the same time.
National Retailers Association policy director David Stout said retailers were eager to comply.
Advertisement
"We will continue to work with government to seek clarity for businesses," Mr Stout said.
"Businesses are also encouraged to contact our toll-free hotline 1800 844 946 to speak to our team of plastic ban specialists."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.