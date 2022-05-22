Plastic straws will be among the single-use plastic items banned in Canberra from July 1, as the ACT government moves to further reduce plastic waste.
Cotton buds with plastic sticks and all oxo-degradable plastics will also be added to the list of items banned, which included single-use plastic cutlery and drink stirrers, expanded polystyrene takeaway food and beverage containers and plastic bags that are less than 35 microns in thickness.
Exemptions will be provided for businesses to provides plastic straws to individuals who request them, to avoid discriminating against members of the disability community who may require them.
Healthcare services providing care for people with a disability will also be permitted to stock, supply and sell single-use plastic straws.
The National Retail Association will be visiting more than 800 retailers in their stores to provide resources and information, the not-for-profit has said.
City Services Minister Christ Steel said the ACT government has engaged with stakeholders over the last 12 months to ensure the needs of all Canberrans are met.
"We recognise that single-use plastic straws are a safety and accessibility tool for some Canberrans with a disability," Mr Steel said.
"That's why we've created appropriate exemptions for people who still need them.
"This next phase of our single use plastics ban will ensure a level playing field by seeing all businesses make the switch to more sustainable alternatives at the same time.
National Retailers Association policy director David Stout said retailers were eager to comply.
"We will continue to work with government to seek clarity for businesses," Mr Stout said.
"Businesses are also encouraged to contact our toll-free hotline 1800 844 946 to speak to our team of plastic ban specialists."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
