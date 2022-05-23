Back in the very late 70s when Kool and the Gang was top of the charts, the Civic Pool top tower was a rite of passage. Teenagers would start with the springboard, then second tower, and then only the very bravest ones did top tower. I get a slight shiver, as that's what greets us at Bar Rochford, at the top turn of the stairs on the coldest night of the year. It could be the cold, but it could also be the anticipation that we are about to try something at great heights.

