The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bundaberg: Homeless family lives in tents and motels amid rental crisis

Shivé Prema
By Shivé Prema
May 25 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sushannah Taylor's TikTok clips explaining some of her daily struggles while homeless.

A young homeless family who have been living in a tent for the past month have shared their daily struggle to find shelter on TikTok amid the ongoing rental crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shivé Prema

Shivé Prema

Group Video Journalist

I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.