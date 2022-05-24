Take steps to reduce the wear and tear Advertising Feature

If you're worried about wear and tear in your spine, or your hips, knees or shoulders, you're not alone. Wear and tear - or degenerative joint disease (DJD) - is one of the most common sources of pain and disability for Australians.

At Canberra Spine Centre, we have helped thousands of Canberrans with DJD to feel, move and function better through our Spinal Rehabilitation Program.

DJD is mostly caused by improper motion over time. Photo: Shutterstock

It's not aging



It's a common perception that DJD is caused by aging, but this really isn't true. If that were the case, DJD would be spread evenly throughout your body as you age.

The good news is, much of the DJD that people experience can be prevented or at least slowed.



DJD is mostly caused by improper motion of the joints over long periods of time, so all you need to do is create better motion.

Here are five things you can do to help:



Increase motion where it has been lost. Joints such as the neck, lower back, hips and knees that are wearing out and tend to feel stiffer or have lost motion in one or more directions. Simple rotation exercises for the neck, done a few times throughout the day, such as while sitting at your desk, can go a long way toward helping prevent DJD. For the lower back, again, simple rotation exercises are a great way to improve motion and prevent DJD. Simply lay on your back, bend one knee up toward the chest and pull it to the opposite side and hold 30 seconds. Repeat both sides, twice per day. Build strength and stability. Weak or poorly coordinated muscles contribute to poor joint control, leading to DJD. One of the best movements you can practice daily is the squat. The simplest way to do this is to sit down to a chair. Just touch your bottom to the chair and then up again, moving your bottom backward in the first part of the movement. Walk more. Walking is a beautiful movement that takes almost every joint in your body through a healthy range of motion. As you walk, focus on making your stride both even and long. And on keeping an upright posture. Get up regularly. Sitting is the new smoking, even if you're not working. Get up every half hour, even if it's just for a quick stretch or to grab a glass of water. Doing something different will rest tissues under strain, exercise muscles, encourage circulation and also help your spine and nervous system work better. Create better control. Your nervous system controls and coordinates the movement of all bones, joints and muscles in every movement you make. This is called proprioception, or body position sense. Spinal misalignment can alter proprioception, leading to poor control, and damage such as sprains and strains, and DJD are often the result.

How do you create better control?

Having a nervous system that works properly helps improve your position sense.



Spinal misalignment is one of the most common sources of nervous system interference. When spinal bones no longer move through their normal range of motion, sensory information becomes scrambled, leading to poor control of the joints.



Correcting spinal misalignment can improve joint position sense.

How can chiropractic care help?



Chiropractors are experts in diagnosis and management of musculo-skeletal conditions. Typically, chiropractors approach the care of DJD in the same way as other conditions. Working on both the control system - the nervous system - as well as the local joint such as the hip, knee, or shoulder to restore normal control and motion. Rehabilitation exercises are generally prescribed to help you achieve a faster and longer-lasting result.

