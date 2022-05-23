The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Anthony Albanese on track to change Australia for the better

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 23 2022 - 8:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia will be a better place to live under a government led by Anthony Albanese. Picture: Karleen Minney

Congratulations to Anthony Albanese for his victory on Saturday night. It will be so refreshing not to be embarrassed every time our PM heads overseas. I believe Albo will attempt to run an inclusive government, listening to the views of the Greens and teal candidates. He overcame a tirade of criticism from the right-wing media about not being up to the job and a focus on gotcha questions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.