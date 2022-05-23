Baseball Australia has banned former Canberra Cavalry shortstop Michael Reynolds for three years after he tested positive to banned substances while playing in the ABL last year.
Reynolds returned an adverse analytical finding from an in-competition test on February 4, 2021, which detected the presence of d-amfetamine/dextroamfetamine, methylphenidate and its metabolite ritalinic acid.
Both d-amfetamine/dextroamfetamine and methylphenidate are stimulants that are both prohibited for use in competition.
Reynolds was playing for the Cavalry against the Brisbane Bandits in Brisbane at the time, having joined the ABL club following two seasons with the Adelaide Giants.
He's now banned until March 10, 2025.
Reynolds has been playing for the Sussex County Miners in the independent Frontier League in the USA, where he's starred with a batting average of .414 in his eight games so far this season.
They're scheduled to play the Windy City Thunderbolts on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old played 25 games for the Cavalry, averaging .292 with the bat and turning 24 double plays.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
