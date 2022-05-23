The Canberra Times
Former Canberra Cavalry shortstop Mikey Reynolds banned for three years

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:10am
Former Cavalry shortstop Mike Reynolds has been banned for three years after testing positive to prohibited substances. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Baseball Australia has banned former Canberra Cavalry shortstop Michael Reynolds for three years after he tested positive to banned substances while playing in the ABL last year.

