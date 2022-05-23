The Canberra Times
It was all about the climate, Barnaby

By The Canberra Times
May 23 2022 - 7:30pm
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Rather than making much ado about the Nationals holding all of their seats and picking up a senator in the election, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce should take time out to contemplate just how much he, and the band of climate sceptics he leads, contributed to the Morrison government's defeat.

