Take control of your pregnancy journey

From the company that brought you the #WeNeedMoreLeave campaign, Kin Fertility is empowering people with ovaries to take control of their entire pregnancy journey from from conceiving to postpartum.
The team at Kin Fertility did the research and spoke to Australian women to understand what the real issues were surrounding nutrition during the pregnancy journey, and this is what they found:
Results showed out of 850 women, none were correctly following the pregnancy nutrition guidelines, but 61 per cent mistakenly thought they were.
Pregnancy-specific multivitamin use was reported by only 47 per cent of women in the first trimester, 51 per cent in the second trimester and 46 per cent in the third trimester.
Out of 10 women, 3,7 experienced nausea or vomiting in pregnancy and are at risk of nutrient deficiency due to reduced food intake.
In response to the above, Kin decided to formulate their own specifically-designed prenatal vitamin which supports the baby's growth and replenishes mum's nutritional needs during the pregnancy period.
This is of vital importance, as taking a multivitamin alone may not be adequate to support the daily nutrient needs during pregnancy.
But they didn't stop there. In creating their Prenatal, Kin dived deeper into specific vitamin deficiencies during pregnancy, and issues with other off-the-shelf prenatal vitamins currently on the market.
This resulted in Kin Fertility releasing a revolutionary and holistic conceiving and pregnancy vitamin range including the Kin Prenatal, that is moving away from cheap ingredients and outdated formulations (typically seen in traditional vitamin giants).
The Kin Prenatal uses the most premium and optimal nutrient forms. It contains highly bioavailable forms of ingredients (how easily the body is able to use the nutrients that are put in), to ensure everyone is able to reap the benefits.
Pregnancy nutrient stats and Kin's response below:
At least 1 in 3 people have a common genetic variant (known as the MTHFR gene) that makes it difficult to absorb folic acid (the most sought after ingredient in prenatal vitamins) and therefore get the benefits from it.
Kin uses an activated form of folic acid, methylated folate, instead of folic acid. By using methylated folate, Kin's Prenatal allows more people to reap the critical benefits which include assisting healthy red blood cell production and supporting healthy foetal development.
Approximately 38 per cent of all pregnant women suffer from anaemia, and your body needs up to 300% more iron when you're pregnant.
The iron used in Kin Prenatal, is Ferrochel™, a bioavailable form of iron that is easily carried unaffected through the intestine and into the target tissues, so it is more easily absorbed by the body. And, unlike many other iron supplements on the market, this one won't make you constipated.
Approximately 90%-95 per cent of pregnant women consume less choline than the adequate intake. Choline is also not found in traditional prenatals, despite being a critical vitamin for a baby's brain development.
Kin's Prenatal contains choline in it's most absorbable form (the bitartrate salt form) - the same form of Choline found in healthy foods, which is easier for the body to utilise than pure choline.
Women taking traditional off-the-shelf pregnancy/prenatal vitamins are often experiencing negative side effects such as nausea, constipation, acid reflux and diarrhoea.
By choosing only premium ingredients in the most optimal and absorbable forms, Kin's Prenatal reduces all the side effects that women typically experience from prenatal vitamins. It also combats side effects by omitting any nasties such as GMO ingredients, artificial colours, major allergens and excess ingredients that the body struggles to absorb.
1. Twelve key ingredients, essential for baby's growth and mum's nutrition.
2. Science-led and dietitian endorsed
3. Tastes like vanilla instead of fishy!
4. Save up to 19% when you start a subscription
5. Smooth soft-gel coating that goes down like a dream
Alongside a prenatal vitamin for women, Kin has also formulated a male prenatal ) and postnatal vitamin - all in the most optimal and bioavailable nutrient forms.
Kin also provides a conceiving checklist for those thinking of trying/are trying for a baby, and a pregnancy checklist - both of which are FREE and personalised.
You owe it to yourself and your baby to keep your nutritional needs at the top of your list, from the start of this beautiful journey, to the birth of your baby.
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
