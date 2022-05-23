The Canberra Times
Super Rugby Pacific: Brumbies Scott Sio sends warning to Moana star Leali'ifano

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
Christian Leali'ifano of Moana Pasifika. Picture: Getty Images

When the Brumbies line up against the Moana Pasifika at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, a familiar face will be on the other side of the field - Christian Leali'ifano.

