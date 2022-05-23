Two motorcycle riders have received significant fines after they were detected riding well in excess of the speed limit at the weekend.
At about 10.25pm on Saturday, ACT Policing officers detected two riders travelling more than 45km/h over the 80km/h speed limit on Southern Cross Drive, Florey.
Advertisement
Both riders were issued traffic infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, which incurs a penalty of $1841 and six demerit points each.
One of the riders held an ACT learner rider licence and the other held a full NSW rider licence.
READ MORE:
When spoken to by the police officer, one of the riders was aware there had been a road fatality the previous evening in Canberra.
ACT Policing reminded all road users police would be out in force conducting speed enforcement operations in an effort to keep roads safe.
Nine people have died on ACT roads in 2022.
The latest road death was a Canberra man in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night in Gowrie, the third death in a 48-hour period on ACT roads.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.