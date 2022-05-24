This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Well, so far, so good. That plague of locusts is still to arrive. The seas have not yet begun to boil. And that dangerous mob of teals and Greens have managed to keep their cloven hooves and spiky tails hidden for the time being. So much for the apocalypse the major parties warned us about.
In fact, yesterday saw an outbreak of civility and good manners among the stunned and greatly chastened political class. Gone was their barely disguised contempt for a voting public they have long regarded as ignorant and easily manipulated. In its place was a chorus of Labor and Liberal voices promising to listen more and speak less. Amazing what a sinking primary vote and a radical realignment of the landscape can do.
Apart from the massacre staged by the teals in safe Liberal seats, there was no finer example of a scorned public turning its back on tradition than in the once safe Labor seat of Fowler. Party power brokers had expected some backlash when parachuting former NSW premier Kristina Keneally into the seat. But no-one in their arrogance ever imagined voters would retaliate with an 18.5 per cent negative swing and hand the seat to local independent Dai Le, the daughter of Vietnamese boat refugees.
Echidna readers across the country have repeatedly complained about the frustrations they experience living in safe seats where finding your local MP feels like a real-life game of 'Where's Wally?' They rarely receive grants for shiny new sporting stadiums, hi-tech technology hubs and luxurious public swimming pools. All they know is that their roads have more holes in them than a United Australia Party policy document.
Dai Le says Fowler is no different after years of Labor neglect. "While it is socially disadvantaged, a lot of the younger generations, the children of migrants and refugees, are starting out setting up their own small business," she said yesterday. "They are very entrepreneurial, are very innovative and are professional. They are asking ... why can't we have what other cities or other electorates have, such as a really good health system. Our hospital - Fairfield hospital - does not have Wi-Fi. Our roads and infrastructure are so abandoned and neglected."
Just consider the astonishing absurdity of a major hospital without full Wi-Fi in 2022 and you begin to understand why voters in Fowler finally bit the hand that never fed them. Is it any wonder the major parties are in strife? Research by political blogger Ben Rau shows the primary vote for Labor and the Liberal party declining from 98 per cent in 1951 to last weekend's all-time low total of 68.5 per cent.
"Whether Labor gets over the line with a slim majority, or whether they're in minority, doesn't change the basic fact that the two-party system as we know it is over," said Greens leader Adam Bandt yesterday.
After being sworn in yesterday morning as Australia's 31st Prime Minister Anthony Albanese repeated his pledge to change politics in this country and get rid of the petty mudslinging and character assassination. "People do have conflict fatigue," he said. "I do believe that we can do politics better."
No-one doubts Albanese means what he says. But the heart of politics lies at grassroots level and for too long Labor and their Liberal opponents have shared the opinion of Winston Churchill, who once confided: "The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter."
Well, look who's listening now.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What's life like in a safe electorate? Do you feel robbed and missing out on the promises made to marginal seats? Who should be the new leader of the Liberals? And what should be the first objectives of the Labor government? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Former Liberal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg conceded defeat in the once safe seat of Kooyong to his teal independent opponent, Dr Monique Ryan, while Dave Sharma also formally acknowledged he had lost the Sydney seat of Wentworth to another teal, businesswoman Allegra Spender (and how good a surname would that be if she ever held a finance portfolio...).
- The Governor-General David Hurley swore in Labor's interim ministry yesterday. Penny Wong was named foreign minister and has travelled with Prime Minister Albanese to Tokyo for tomorrow's Quad meeting with the US, Japan and India. Jim Chalmers was sworn in as Treasurer, Richard Marles as the deputy PM and employment minister, and Katy Gallagher as the new finance minister.
- Tasmanian Liberal MP Bridget Archer may nominate for the position of deputy party leader as momentum grew for Peter Dutton to take over as Scott Morrison's replacement.
THEY SAID IT: "I'm not going to slice up some kiwi fruit with passionfruit onto a cowpat and tell you it's a chocolate pavlova...The dream that is Australia is too important to leave to the window-lickers in the Labor Party and the Greens." - Queensland Liberal National Party Senator James McGrath, in an email to his supporters.
"I've heard Josh Frydenberg say as late as this morning that he doesn't think his attacks on Victoria (during the pandemic) played any role in his loss in Kooyong, and all I'd say to that is: denial ain't just a river in Egypt." - Martin Pakula, Victorian Minister for Sport.
"The future lies with those wise political leaders who realise that the great public is interested more in government than in politics." - Franklin Roosevelt.
YOU SAID IT: "Hopefully this election result will be the beginning of the end of the adversarial two-party political system in Australia. We need a government consisting of competent, experienced professionals to run the country, not ideological political hacks from either side." - Bob
"I discerned that Anthony did resemble an old-fashioned schoolmaster. Insisting openly and publicly that his is going to be a disciplined approach is very refreshing. His way will give relief to many who have it to the eye-teeth of endless social media poison and want to leave it behind them for honesty, without rabble rousing, without lynching people or "cancelling" them. Treating each other with respect, coupled with kindness, will transform society." - Brent.
"This is an amazing change! The people have spoken. Here's hoping things will change!" - Heather.
"Yes - I believe politics will now change for the better. But I hope the LNP will not become like the Abbott opposition and simply say no to everything and undermine good policy. I don't care who leads the Liberal Party but I hope they read the room and don't jump more to the right. I say well done to the independents and Greens. I look forward to seeing their contribution." - Paul.
"The 2022 election result proves that the Australian community repudiates Trumpist politics, presidential campaigning and the culture wars. We want adults to represent us in parliament and we want them to work together constructively to deal with the serious issues facing our nation." - Peter.
"You ask, 'Are the teals for real?'. The re-election of the independent for Indi for the third time (Cathy McGowan's old seat), and their overwhelming support in blue ribbon Liberal seats shows a massive change in the Australian political landscape. One that started with one woman - Cathy McGowan." - Wendy.
"I think these independents will bring rational debate to parliament. I also think that Labor has an ability to govern and if they listen to the independents they will keep in touch with the people. Very hopeful that we can get the change we want and need." - Rosemary.
"Yes, I do believe things will change for the better and that the independents are integral to that. I see the independent movement as essential to preserving our democracy, particularly accountability." - Annabel.
"What I think the election has shown us: 1) Politicians who adhere to hip pocket politics should listen to their electorates, not the Murdoch press. 2) The teals have shown that moderate liberals can be more effective outside the LNP coalition than as part of it. 3) The influence of Trumpian fake news and right wing You Tube propaganda is lingering in the UAP and One Nation vote. 4) The majority of Australians were not fooled this time by Scott Morrison's shallow marketing or Clive Palmer's advertising binge." - Ian.
"The election result is a great first step in cleaning up politics. Anthony will have to lead strongly as a certain level of toxicity still remains. Morrison and Dutton kept their seats and their politics of greed and hate will be dealt by stealth. If Dutton is their leader the LNP may take an even larger battering at the next election. I'm still appalled that people voted LNP!" - Caroline.
"My fond hope is that the teal independents develop into a fiscally conservative, climate change group leading the middle ground in Australian politics - the urban "small 'l'" Liberals. The existing Liberal party will devolve into the dogma-driven party of Morrison. A real taking out of the trash and a chance for renewal in Australian politics." - George.
"Congratulations and a huge thank you to cartoonist Fiona Katauskas, not only for her daily enlightenments but especially the contribution of the election results in a nutshell. Brilliant!" - Maureen.
"Remember, Scott Morrison was elected leader to keep Peter Dutton out. Australian women won't have a bar of Dutton. If only they'd elected Julie Bishop! She could have kept the Liberals out of trouble." - Jan.
"In his excellent book 'Dark Star Safari', Paul Theroux wrote 'the African is the most lied-to person on earth. Their politicians, UN agencies, NGOs, charities etc all give false hopes that never assists the plight of the natives'. Pacific Island inhabitants are the new Africans with the Greens, Labor, academics, NGOs all telling them that if Australia stopped exporting coal and shut down our coal fired power stations global warming would reverse and the ocean levels will not rise any more. What absolute rot! Only by China drastically reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from 40 per cent of the world's production to 20 percent can any reduction in global warming occur." - Ross.
