Dai Le says Fowler is no different after years of Labor neglect. "While it is socially disadvantaged, a lot of the younger generations, the children of migrants and refugees, are starting out setting up their own small business," she said yesterday. "They are very entrepreneurial, are very innovative and are professional. They are asking ... why can't we have what other cities or other electorates have, such as a really good health system. Our hospital - Fairfield hospital - does not have Wi-Fi. Our roads and infrastructure are so abandoned and neglected."