Rocky start doesn't quite do it justice. But it's safe to say Canberra Raiders centre Sebastian Kris is just happy to be back playing football.
Probably happy just to be out of the house full stop.
Advertisement
Two stints in COVID-19 isolation and a head knock have forced him to miss four games so far this season.
But a return to the centres has helped Kris put that behind him and find some form, scoring two tries in his past two games.
Whether it's enough to stay there to face the Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium on Sunday is another thing, with the possible return of co-captain Jarrod Croker this week.
But Kris was just happy to play anywhere. Centre. Wing. Bench. He's just happy to be out and about.
First he was locked away for seven days as a close contact. The fact he hadn't had the coronavirus meant he had to do a full week of isolation.
Then he caught it himself, both he and his girlfriend suffering through the virus. He was still positive after 10 days and spent almost two weeks cooped up the second time around.
To make sure his patience was fully tested, Kris then copped a head knock playing NSW Cup, giving him another week off.
He's strung three NRL games together now - the past two in his preferred position.
He got on the end of a brilliant team try in the win over South Sydney in Dubbo on Sunday. A Corey Horsburgh flick pass. A Hudson Young no-looker off the hip. Then Tom Starling found him in support.
"I'm just happy to be playing footy. I've always loved footy and that's what I want to do every weekend," Kris said.
"It was a very rocky start for me - I had COVID isolations, then caught it myself and then I was out with a head knock.
"But I'm happy to be able to string a few weekends of footy together just so I can get back to playing at my best.
"The first time I was a close contact and the doctor said because I hadn't had COVID yet I had to do the week isolation, which was boring.
"Then I came back for a week or two and I ended up catching it. And I had it bad.
"I was testing positive 10 days after catching it - nearly two weeks I had it for."
Kris had to go through the NRL's return-to-play protocols following his bout of COVID.
He didn't have to do it after his first stint of isolation because he didn't catch the virus. But the second time round he did.
Advertisement
It got him back up to speed to play the Eels in the NSW Cup before he returned to the NRL side.
"I kind of [had to do a mini pre-season]. We have a COVID-return protocol where we're slowly introduced back into training and do some fitness and conditioning exercises until we're deemed ready to be playing," Kris said.
"I only had to do it the one time because after my first isolation I was sweet to go straight into the team because I wasn't actually sick."
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
The potential return of Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker means he might be on the move from the centres, depending on whether the 292-gamer gets through the week's training after dislocating his shoulder against Canterbury.
Advertisement
But Kris's utility value - as well as the centres he can also play on the wing and cover in the second row - meant he could still be an option on the bench.
"I'm always happy to play wherever for this club, but I've got most of my confidence playing at centre," he said.
"That's where I can be the better asset to the team. Two tries in two weeks, hopefully I can keep that rolling.
"I'm not sure what will happen, but if I'm shuffled to the wing or the bench or anywhere I'm just happy to be playing and I'll just do my job for the team."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.