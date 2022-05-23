The Canberra Times
Opinion

Liberal's treatment of Brittany Higgins seeded movement that led to end of Scott Morrison's government

By Jenna Price
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins. Pictures: AAP, Karleen Minney

I hope Labor sends Brittany Higgins a big bunch of flowers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.