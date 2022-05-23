The Canberra Times

Phil Gaetjens out as PM&C head, acting secretary announced

By Doug Dingwall
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:03am
Phil Gaetjens has been dumped as Prime minister and Cabinet secretary. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government is moving swiftly to change the head of the Prime Minister's department, with Phil Gaetjens out and senior public servant Stephanie Foster acting as secretary.

