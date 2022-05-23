The Albanese government is moving swiftly to change the head of the Prime Minister's department, with Phil Gaetjens out and senior public servant Stephanie Foster acting as secretary.
New prime minister Anthony Albanese this morning said Ms Foster had become acting head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet on Sunday, following the Coalition's electoral defeat.
Mr Albanese has also vowed not to sack public servants in one of his first comments as Prime Minister, after being sworn in by the Governor-General this morning.
Asked who he would appoint as the public service's top bureaucrat at a Canberra press conference this morning, the Prime Minister indicated Mr Gaetjens - elevated by Scott Morrison to the role - had already departed.
However the new government was yet to decide on a permanent replacement.
"I will be making an announcement at an appropriate time after we go through the formal procedures which are in place for the appointment of a secretary as the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet," Mr Albanese said this morning.
Mr Albanese put a target on Mr Gaetjens during the election campaign, saying he would replace the long-time public servant as head of PM&C.
Before the campaign, Mr Albanese refused to guarantee a new Labor government would not sack any department heads, in an apparent warning shot to Mr Gaetjens.
Senior public servants are waiting to learn of any further moves from Labor to change the leadership of federal departments following the change of government.
The Coalition sacked six departmental heads when John Howard led it to victory in 1996, while Tony Abbott dismissed leading public servants allegedly for their closeness to climate policy after taking government in 2013.
Under Kevin Rudd, Labor pointedly did not sack senior bureaucrats after its 2007 win, a decision later regarded as having disadvantaged his government.
Mr Gaetjens, head of PM&C after replacing Martin Parkinson in 2019, was chief of staff to Peter Costello and Mr Morrison when they were treasurers.
While Labor vowed to "give him a chance" after Mr Gaetjens' appointment to the public service's top role, it came to criticise him and accuse him of politicising his position.
During the election campaign, Mr Albanese said Mr Gaetjens had made his ongoing position "very difficult" by conducting an inquiry into what then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison's staff knew of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019.
"It would be reasonable to assume that the head of PM&C's position has been politicised," Mr Albanese told News Corp.
"He has allowed that to happen. That he allowed himself to be appointed into a review into what the Prime Minister's office knew about alleged criminal allegations is, I think, inexplicable for a senior public servant."
Mr Gaetjens also entered an extraordinary stoush last year with Rex Patrick, after the Senate crossbencher accused PM&C officials of being politicised in rejecting FOI requests for national cabinet documents.
Mr Albanese this morning vowed not to sack public servants and singled out the public service for praise, after forming his interim ministry ahead of a caucus meeting and announcement of a full ministry next week.
"It was a reminder as a former deputy prime minister and minister of how valued our public servants are, we won't be sacking public servants either," he said.
"We'll be valuing public servants and respecting them. And the fact that we're able to have discussions and put measures in place to allow whatever the outcome of the result on Saturday for those arrangements to be put in place, says a lot about how professional our public service are, we should not take it for granted."
Mr Albanese also said he had directed work to begin on creating a national anti-corruption commission, one of Labor's major election promises, indicating the agency would be one of the new government's early changes to the public service.
