Despite a COVID-19 outbreak in Canberra's jail infecting 55, inmates have the option to bunk with positive cellmates.
Inmates in high-risk areas at the Alexander Maconochie Centre are tested every 72 hours, Canberra Health Services said.
Those with symptoms are isolated until results are returned.
COVID negative inmates with positive cellmates are given the option to either be separated or stay in their bunk.
Positive inmates are also given access to common areas within their accommodation unit during their isolation period.
"Thorough cleans are conducted prior to negative detainees accessing these areas," a spokesperson said.
In those common areas they can access phones and computers, the justice directorate has said.
Inmates are not allowed in-person visits.
On May 19, 89 detainees were in quarantine or isolation because they were COVID positive or a high risk contact. On that date, 50 inmates had tested positive to the virus since the outbreak began on May 7.
The justice directorate said around 160 detainees were believed to have been exposed to a COVID positive inmate.
The Canberra Health Services spokesperson also said "there are restrictions on movement within areas with known positive cases".
"Detainees cannot access other areas of the prison except in extenuating circumstances," they said.
Canberra Health Services said when a detainee tests positive, they receive a "detailed medical review" and are given a box of 20 Nurofen and 20 Paracetamol.
"Physical observations are conducted once daily. If additional paracetamol is indicated, this has been provided to detainees," a spokesperson said.
"Heat or cold packs are not provided, and rehydration tablets are not clinically indicated for the treatment of COVID-19."
There were 351 male inmates at the jail on May 20 and on May 23, its operational capacity was 469 beds.
"Beds are separated out for protection, mainstream, women and specialist support areas and thus all available beds may not reflect availability," the Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
They said while there were not any health workers at the jail overnight, medical staff were on call 24/7.
There were four GPs and up to 19 primary health nurses onsite at the jail during core business hours on weekdays.
"The rollout of flu vaccines at [the jail] is under way," the spokesperson said.
"Detainees have been provided with additional soap for hand hygiene. Hand sanitiser is provided in the common areas where its use can be monitored by staff."
The Canberra Times understands inmates had previously drunk hand sanitiser when it was provided to them during the COVID pandemic.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
