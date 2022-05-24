Increase motion where it has been lost. Joints such as the neck, lower back, hips and knees that are wearing out and tend to feel stiffer or have lost motion in one or more directions. Simple rotation exercises for the neck, done a few times throughout the day, such as while sitting at your desk, can go a long way toward helping prevent DJD. For the lower back, again, simple rotation exercises are a great way to improve motion and prevent DJD. Simply lay on your back, bend one knee up toward the chest and pull it to the opposite side and hold 30 seconds. Repeat both sides, twice per day.

Build strength and stability. Weak or poorly coordinated muscles contribute to poor joint control, leading to DJD. One of the best movements you can practice daily is the squat. The simplest way to do this is to sit down to a chair. Just touch your bottom to the chair and then up again, moving your bottom backward in the first part of the movement.

Walk more. Walking is a beautiful movement that takes almost every joint in your body through a healthy range of motion. As you walk, focus on making your stride both even and long. And on keeping an upright posture.

Get up regularly. Sitting is the new smoking, even if you're not working. Get up every half hour, even if it's just for a quick stretch or to grab a glass of water. Doing something different will rest tissues under strain, exercise muscles, encourage circulation and also help your spine and nervous system work better.