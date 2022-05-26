The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 28, 2022

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
Nigel Featherstone will be in conversation with Anna Vidot at the ANU. Picture: Karleen Minney

Author events

May 28: Nigel Featherstone will be in conversation with Anna Vidot at the launch of his latest novel, My Heart is a Little Wild Thing, at the new venue of Cultural Centre Kambri T2 (ANU Building 153), University Avenue, Acton. Registration essential: eventbrite.com.au.

