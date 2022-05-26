Perpetual, the trustee of the Miles Franklin Literary Award, has announced the 12 authors on the 2022 Longlist. They will be competing for one of the most prominent literary prizes in Australia, with the winner also receiving $60,000. The longlist is: Michael Mohammed Ahmad, The Other Half of You; Larissa Behrendt, After Story; Michelle de Krestser, Scary Monsters; Jennifer Down, Bodies of Light; Briohny Doyle, Echolalia; Max Easton, The Magpie Wing; John Hughes, The Dogs; Jennifer Mills, The Airways; Alice Pung, One Hundred Days; Claire Thomas, The Performance; Christos Tsiolkas, 7 1/2; Michael Winkler, Grimmish. The shortlisted finalists will be revealed on June 23 and the winner announced on July 20.