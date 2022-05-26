May 28: Nigel Featherstone will be in conversation with Anna Vidot at the launch of his latest novel, My Heart is a Little Wild Thing, at the new venue of Cultural Centre Kambri T2 (ANU Building 153), University Avenue, Acton. Registration essential: eventbrite.com.au.
May 28: At 11am at Canberra Fire Station Museum, Empire Circuit, Forrest, Canberra author Rhiân Williams will launch her latest picture book, Emergency! Emergency! Vehicles to the Rescue. More information: bookcow.com.au.
May 31: At 6pm, Tom Keneally will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Keneally's book, A Bloody Good Rant: My passions, memories and demons. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 5: At 3pm, republican Dennis Altman will discuss his book God Save the Queen: The Strange Persistence of Monarchies, with Frank Bongiorno. At Muse. $10. musecanberra.com.au.
June 9: Harry Hartog Booksellers, in collaboration with aMBUSH Gallery Kambri, are proud to present Novel Grazing with Jock Zonfrillo as part of a new literary lunchtime series bringing together authors and passionate readers for timely and meaningful conversations over a relaxed lunch. Jock Zonfrillo will be in conversation with The Canberra Times Food & Wine editor Karen Hardy on Jock's new book Last Shot, a coming-of-age memoir of addiction, ambition and redemption in the high-stakes world of Michelin-star kitchens. From noon-2pm, aMBUSH Galery, Kambri Cultural Centre. Tickets $85 includes a copy of the book, lunch and a drink. events.humanitix.com
June 9: Media Diversity Australia co-founder Antoinette Lattouf will be in conversation with Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre co-chair John-Paul Janke and news.com.au political editor Samantha Maiden on How to Lose Friends and Influence White People, from 6pm to 7pm at Harry Hartog, ANU, 153/11 University Avenue, ANU. Registrations free (bookings essential): eventbrite.com.au.
June 14: Robert Dessaix will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on his new book, Abracadabra, which brings together talks he has given at literary festivals around Australia and overseas, along with a handful of short journalistic reflections on the quirkier sides of life. ANU/The Canberra Times Meet the Author event. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre. 6pm. anu.edu.au/events
June 26: Sulari Gentill's The Woman in the Library is an unexpectedly twisty literary adventure that examines the complicated nature of friendship - and shows that words can be the most treacherous weapons of all. Join Gentill, in conversation at Muse with fellow award-winning author Jack Heath. $10, general admission, $40 for entry and a copy of the book. musecanberra.com.au
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
June 5: The second C.E.W. Bean Memorial Lecture is from 2pm-4pm at Tuggeranong Homestead, Johnson Drive, Calwell. Professor Peter Stanley will address the topic "What would Dr Bean have thought?" Reflections on In Your Hands, Australians. Entry $20 includes Devonshire tea. Bookings essential by June 3: email robhorsfield@bigpond.com or ring 6231 4535.
May 29: A Brush with Poetry: Room only. No Zoom. Hear contemporary and traditional voices at the free open mic soirée. Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm. Book your place at robynsykespoet@gmail.com or call 0401 289 178. All welcome.
Perpetual, the trustee of the Miles Franklin Literary Award, has announced the 12 authors on the 2022 Longlist. They will be competing for one of the most prominent literary prizes in Australia, with the winner also receiving $60,000. The longlist is: Michael Mohammed Ahmad, The Other Half of You; Larissa Behrendt, After Story; Michelle de Krestser, Scary Monsters; Jennifer Down, Bodies of Light; Briohny Doyle, Echolalia; Max Easton, The Magpie Wing; John Hughes, The Dogs; Jennifer Mills, The Airways; Alice Pung, One Hundred Days; Claire Thomas, The Performance; Christos Tsiolkas, 7 1/2; Michael Winkler, Grimmish. The shortlisted finalists will be revealed on June 23 and the winner announced on July 20.
Historical Novel Society Australasia (HNSA), in partnership with Australia's ARA Group, has announced entries for the ARA Historical Novel Prize are now open. Entries close on June 15. The winners will be announced on October 20, 2022. See: hnsa.org.au.
The 2022 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry is now open for all Australian residents to submit their finest works on the theme of "Hope". Entries close on July 4, 2022. More information: acu.edu.au.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. The program will be announced on June 29. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: the next meeting is on June 1. See: toughguybookclub.com.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
