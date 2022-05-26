Terra Firma is set to bring three dance works from three perspectives to the stage. Within a world in which we navigate excess, constructs and algorithms, Melanie Lane's work Metal Park contemplates how we have become a part of the material world. Cadi McCarthy's Shifting Ground explores the physicality of solid versus shifting ground as concepts, embodying the strength and connection that holds us to our world in these uncertain times. In Tides of Time, Steve and Lilah Gow (Synergy Styles) investigate our relationship with time in an era of constant change. Saturday, 2pm and 7pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Hosted by writer and academic Jen Webb, Life Before Man sees six contemporary poets, including Canberra locals Subhash Jaireth, Steve Kelen and Paul Hetherington, read excerpts of their published poetry, surrounded by curated artworks painted by acclaimed artist and writer Phil Day. Saturday, 1pm. Barton ArtBox.
Things are about to get a little personal. Comedian Urzila Carlson, pictured, brings her latest show, It's Personal, to the Canberra Theatre Centre this week. Remember the days of minding your own business and not commenting on other people's business? Welcome to the days of total oversharing on social media. We want to talk about things and want everyone to know it's personal. Can we have it all? Yes, but also no. Saturday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Head to Ainslie Arts Centre this weekend where experimental rock band Liars and sound artist Bree van Reyk will take to the stage. Liars are presenting their latest album, The Apple Drop. Bree van Reyk's debut album, Superclusters, was released earlier this year. Saturday, 6.30pm. Ainslie Arts Centre. Tickets from agac.com.au.
Here are two artists that have captivated the hearts and minds of Australia's music-loving public. ARIA Hall of Famer Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou - aka Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, a duo known for their storytelling - take to the Royal Theatre this weekend. Their autumn tour is a chance to bring together friends who write great songs and love to share a story and have a laugh or two on stage. Saturday, 7.30pm. Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre. Tickets from Ticketek.
On the eve of Reconciliation Day, Canberra Theatre Centre sees some of the strongest voices in the country unite. Featuring the extraordinary talent of powerhouse rapper Briggs, soulful electronic music duo Electric Fields and the award-winning singer Christine Anu, this event is for those who love Australian music and believe in its power to change for the better. Sunday, 6.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra and the ANU School of Music are teaming up to raise money for the Australian Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal and Doctors Without Borders. Artists include Ukrainian bandura player and vocalist Larissa Kovalchuk, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist William Barton, Miroslav Bukovsky and Friends, leading Australian tenor Andrew Goodwin, Canberra International Music Festival artistic director Roland Peelman and head of the ANU School of Music, Kim Cunio. Tuesday, 7pm. Llewellyn Hall. Tickets from cso.org.au.
ACT Up Student Festival is back at the Canberra Theatre Centre for its eighth year, offering a chance for students to experience what it's like to perform in a large-scale professional venue. This multi-school production will feature talent from secondary school students across the ACT and surrounds, each giving a non-competitive, curated 10-minute performance to fellow students, teachers, parents and members of the public. Participating schools will each develop their own short performance inspired by this year's theme, Freedom and Restriction. Wednesday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
