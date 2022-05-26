Things are about to get a little personal. Comedian Urzila Carlson, pictured, brings her latest show, It's Personal, to the Canberra Theatre Centre this week. Remember the days of minding your own business and not commenting on other people's business? Welcome to the days of total oversharing on social media. We want to talk about things and want everyone to know it's personal. Can we have it all? Yes, but also no. Saturday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.