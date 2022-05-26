The Canberra Times
What's happening in Canberra's arts scene, from May 28, 2022

Updated May 26 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:00am
Urzila Carlson brings her unique brand of comedy to Canberra this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Terra Firma

Terra Firma is set to bring three dance works from three perspectives to the stage. Within a world in which we navigate excess, constructs and algorithms, Melanie Lane's work Metal Park contemplates how we have become a part of the material world. Cadi McCarthy's Shifting Ground explores the physicality of solid versus shifting ground as concepts, embodying the strength and connection that holds us to our world in these uncertain times. In Tides of Time, Steve and Lilah Gow (Synergy Styles) investigate our relationship with time in an era of constant change. Saturday, 2pm and 7pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

