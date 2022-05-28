Growing strong hearts and minds

In turn they will give you lots. So much that you will need to give some away. And when kids arrive with mulberry-stained hands, or an armful of lemons and a demand that it is time to make more lemonade, there will be no need to ask them if they know where food comes from. They will have the security and the resilience of kids who know how easy it is to turn one potato into a bucketful, how boxfuls of almonds can come from a single seed, how suburbs that grow roses and grevilleas and kangaroo paws can also grow enough food to feed every person there - and enough to give away.