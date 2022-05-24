The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Sussan Ley, Jane Hume loom as Liberal deputy options amid internal fight over party's direction

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
May 24 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former superannuation minister Jane Hume is one of the favourites to become the next Liberal deputy leader. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Members of the Liberals' decimated moderate faction are swinging in behind Melbourne-based senator Jane Hume to become the party's deputy leader, as it reels from the loss of a swag of heartland seats to progressive female independents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.