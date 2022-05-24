The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Analysis

What does the resignation of Giulia Jones mean for the Canberra Liberals?

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee and Giulia Jones back in 2020. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

If one expected loss wasn't enough, the Canberra Liberals have faced another as the party's former deputy has resigned from the ACT Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.