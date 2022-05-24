The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Sydney to Canberra services to end with Rex Airlines

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex airlines will cease the Sydney to Canberra route next week. Picture: Karleen Minney

Rex Airlines has announced they will cease services between Sydney and Canberra from next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.