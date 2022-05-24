Rex Airlines has announced they will cease services between Sydney and Canberra from next week.
The last Rex Sydney-to-Canberra flight is expected to operate on Sunday, May 29.
Impacted passengers will be offered free of charge rerouting or a refund if their flights are cancelled.
Rex Airlines launched Sydney to Canberra services in April last year, as part of an expansion of the airline's regional and domestic network.
Deputy chairman of Rex, John Sharp said they were "proud to have brought much needed competition to the Sydney to Canberra route" saying "airfares have never been cheaper".
"Unfortunately with the entrance of an additional operator and the very high charges imposed by Sydney Airport from June 1, 2022, mean that the route is no longer viable for Rex," he said.
"The resources will be diverted to other routes which will provide a better return."
A spokesperson from Sydney Airport criticised Rex for suggesting the airport was partially responsible, saying it was "disappointing and inaccurate".
"Sydney Airport made a number of attempts to support Rex's operations on the Sydney-Canberra route, and we were making good progress on coming to an agreement," they said.
Canberra Airport's head of aviation, Michael Thomson, said Rex remains a valuable partner but is "disappointed about losing the Sydney service".
"We continue to work with Rex on their Melbourne service and any other future opportunities," he said.
"The Canberra to Sydney route continues to be serviced by two other airlines, Qantas and Virgin Australia."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
