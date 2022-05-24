The Canberra Wine District takes over the city centre this weekend when the Urban Wine Walk comes to town. How does it work you ask? Simply decide which of the nine participating venues you'd like to start from and you're off. Each place features one of the wine district's wineries, whether it's Linear Wines as Rizla, Capital Wines at The Pearl, or Murrumbateman Winery at Dollys. You will need to pick up your wristbands, tasting glasses and vouchers at Midnight Bar from 11am but then the rest of the journey is up to you. Saturday, from 12pm to 4pm. Various venues. Tickets from $79.99 from Eventbrite.