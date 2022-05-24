Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this Reconciliation Day long weekend.
On the eve of Reconciliation Day, Canberra Theatre Centre is the place where some of the strongest voices in the country unite. Featuring the extraordinary talent of powerhouse rapper Briggs, soulful electronic music duo Electric Fields and the award-winning singer Christine Anu, this year's Reconciliation Day Eve Concert is for those who love Australian music. Sunday, 6.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $75 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Here are two artists that have captivated the hearts and minds of Australia's music-loving public. ARIA Hall of Famer Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou - aka Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, a duo known for their storytelling - take to the Royal Theatre this weekend. Their autumn tour is a chance to bring together friends who write great songs and love to share a story and have a laugh or two on stage. Saturday, 7.30pm. Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre. Tickets from $79 from Ticketek.
Things are about to get a little personal. Comedian Urzila Carlson brings her latest show, It's Personal, to the Canberra Theatre Centre this week. Welcome to the days of minding your own business and not commenting on other people's business. Also, welcome to the days of total oversharing on social media. We want to talk about things and want everyone to know it's personal. Can we have it all? Yes, but also no. Thursday to Saturday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $61.40 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Canberra Wine District takes over the city centre this weekend when the Urban Wine Walk comes to town. How does it work you ask? Simply decide which of the nine participating venues you'd like to start from and you're off. Each place features one of the wine district's wineries, whether it's Linear Wines as Rizla, Capital Wines at The Pearl, or Murrumbateman Winery at Dollys. You will need to pick up your wristbands, tasting glasses and vouchers at Midnight Bar from 11am but then the rest of the journey is up to you. Saturday, from 12pm to 4pm. Various venues. Tickets from $79.99 from Eventbrite.
Canberra's RSPCA Million Paws Walk is back. Head to Patrick White Lawns for a family-friendly walk to help raise funds for animals in need and create awareness in the ACT. Registration opens at 11am and the walk will kick off at 1pm. After the walk, stick around to enjoy food, music, dog treat stalls, prizes and more. Sunday, from 11am to 4pm. Patrick White Lawns. Tickets from $28 from millionpawswalk.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
