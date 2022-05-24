A Canberra cancer clinic was missing key workers for the better part of a week as hospitalisation numbers reach record highs and up to 150 staff members are furloughed on COVID-19 leave, Canberra Health Services CEO Dave Peffer said.
On Tuesday, Mr Peffer said every aspect of the ACT's health service was "feeling the strain" and that around 11 elective surgeries a day were being postponed because of COVID-19.
Advertisement
"That might not sound like much but that over a week you're talking 55 to 77 surgeries, depending how many days you might impact in the theatres," he said.
"And then very quickly, in a number of weeks, you're in the hundreds of patients that have been impacted by slow down."
Mr Peffer said staff furloughs due to COVID fluctuated day by day, but was usually in the "hundreds".
"At the moment, it's sitting around 150 healthcare workers," he said.
Mr Peffer said the emergency department was suffering the most and specialist clinics, including the cancer clinic, had been affected.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
"[This delay could look like] specialists clinics being closed the day where we require senior medical workforce out on the floor," he said.
"It could look like postponed or deferred elective surgeries, or shorter operating hours or opening hours for some of our services. Now, these are really tough decisions to make.
"Last week we were missing all of our junior medical officers in our cancer service ... I think largely due to COVID, but there were a few who were sick as well.
"To reallocate our consultants out onto the wards meant that we did have to slow the clinic activity in cancer for the better part of a week."
Mr Peffer said last week public hospitals treated their 1000th COVID-19 positive patient in the territory.
On Monday, there were 90 patients in hospital with COVID-19. This followed a week of high hospitalisation numbers, including a record high on Saturday of 92.
Mr Peffer said it was hard to predict what would happen in the next few weeks but lower case numbers suggested the hospitalisation rate may decline.
Advertisement
"We're not quite sure what will happen over [the next] six months, we do expect to see a further peak in COVID cases at some point during the colder months," he said.
Mr Peffer said there were no Canberra ICU patients with both COVID-19 and influenza.
He also said the entire country was suffering from similar pressures, meaning there was no way to tap into an interstate workforce.
"These workforce pressures, the COVID pressures, the influenza that we're now starting to see come through is a national challenge and so there is no ready workforce that we can tap into," he said.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.