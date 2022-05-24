The wait is over for Raiders fans desperate to see Jamal Fogarty make his long-awaited Raiders debut, with the star halfback recruit finally overcoming his pre-season injury setback.
Fogarty was named in Ricky Stuart's starting lineup to face Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Indigenous Round.
The former Titan will trot out as Raider number 384 in his first appearance in the Canberra jersey since injuring his knee during a warm-up drill before a trial match earlier this year.
He's not the only high-profile Raider returning to the side with co-captain Jarrod Croker cleared to play again following a minor shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago against the Bulldogs.
The veteran centre will notch his 293rd game as the chase for a milestone 300th continues. That move shifts Matt Timoko to the other side of the field in the centres.
Speedy youngster Xavier Savage will also get his first start at fullback this season with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's hamstring injury keeping him sidelined for the next six weeks.
The first-choice No.1 came off the field at half-time last week clutching his leg in pain. Scans this week have confirmed a high hamstring injury.
Savage showed flashes of his exhilarating speed in last week's thumping of the Rabbitohs, zipping through a lethargic South Sydney in Dubbo to score his first try of the year.
Rookie hooker Zac Woolford retains his starting role in rotation with Tom Starling, while in-form Sebastian Kris was dropped to the bench alongside Corey Horsburgh and Ryan Sutton who has bounced back from a rough bout of the flu.
Brad Schneider and Matt Frawley were named as reserves with Fogarty and Wighton leading the way in the halves.
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium - 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Sebastian Kris, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Harry Rushton, 20. James Schiller, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera 22. Trey Mooney, 23. Emre Guler, 24. Matt Frawley.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
