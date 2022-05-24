The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Eclectic Canberra house designed by Megaflora group at 8 Ettrick Street, Crace listed for sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The word "unique" is often bandied about in the real estate market, but a five-bedroom home up for sale in Canberra's Gungahlin district is precisely one of a kind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.