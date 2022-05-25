The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal rules senior ex-public servant can be named as child sex offender

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 7:30pm
The convicted child sex offender arrives at court on Tuesday. Picture: Blake Foden

A former high-ranking public servant has lost a protracted battle to keep his identity secret, with the ACT's top court set to allow media to reveal he is a convicted child sex offender.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

